Insecurity: Senator Abaribe asks Buhari to resign



By Haruna Salami

The Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinaya Abariibe has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign over the failure to contain the current security challenge bedeviling the country.



He made the call Wednesday at plenary in his contribution to the motion on “Nigerian Security Challenges: Urgent need to restructure, review and reorgaise the current security architecture” sponsored by Senator Abdullahi Yahaya Abubakar, the Senate Leader and co-sponsored by all the other senators.



Senator Abaribe said he was taken aback when he read on the front page of a National Newspaper that President Buhari expressed “shock” over the security situation in the country, adding that “the President’s surprise surprise me”.

In his view, the present government thrives on propaganda. “Those who live by propaganda will die by propaganda. Boko Haram has been defeated. Nigeria is now safe” are what the government tell Nigerians, but this is not the reality on ground.



“Some people who ought to do their work are doing nothing. The time used to complain about the non-performance of past government should have been used to address the issues”.

“This government told us that we should stone them if they fail to perform. I’m going with my stones now. Let Buhari resign”.