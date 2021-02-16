By Haruna Salami

The Senate on Tuesday, advocated for stiffer penalties for anyone caught in possession of firearm not legally procure in Nigeria.

This was sequel to the second reading of the Firearms Act 2004 (Amendment) bill, sponsored by Senator Uba Sani (Kaduna Central) which aims to curtail the proliferation of illegal arms and effectively address some of the security challenges currently plaguing Nigeria.

According to the lawmaker, “the United Nations Regional Centre for Peace and Disarmament in Africa (UNREC) recently reported that proliferation of illicit small arms and light weapons (SALW) in Nigeria has reached an alarming proportion.

“Analysts estimate that out of the 500 Million weapons that may be circulating in West Africa, 350 Million, Which represents 70% of such weapons, can be found in Nigeria.”

He added that, “on the 31st of January 2017, the Nigerian Customs Service confirmed the interception and seizure of 661 Pump Action riffles imported illegally into the country from China. Had such weapons escaped the eagle eyes of our Custom officers and found their way into our communities that are in the grip of murderous elements, we would have had a clearly unmanageable insecurity situation.

“Nigeria is one of the countries experiencing some of the most devastating effects of the proliferation of illegal weapons as a result of spill over effects of the crises in Libya and Mali as well as unresolved internal conflicts in parts of the country such as the North East, Niger Delta and other regions.

“We therefore need a legislation that will provide for stringent punishments to deter perpetrators of these illegalities.”

The lawmaker listed the objectives of the bill to include: imposing stiffer penalty for offences under the Act from to serve as deterrent and strengthen the current effort, geared towards control of illicit firearms influx into the country and in the possession of individuals; to establish a comprehensive and coordinated disarmament and arms destruction ceremony for Nigeria through the Office of the National Security Adviser to ensure that confiscated illegal firearms do not re-enter the society.

Others are: to provide for a stipulated time within which the destruction of unserviceable firearms must be carried out, except where there is a valid court order to the contrary; to proffer an effective, coordinated and sustained legislative strategy to address the underlying factors encouraging the circulation of arms and concurrently block the outlets through which illicit firearms are proliferated; and to take proactive measures in stopping easy access to and re-circulation of illegal

arms in our communities.

Sani assured that the Bill, when passed by the National Assembly and assented into law by President Muhammadu Buhari, would “help in degrading the criminal elements in our communities”, and “deny them of the weapons which serves as the oxygen for their operations.”