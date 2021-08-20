Insecurity: Sen. Gobir urges FG to remobilise retired military personnel

Sen. Ibrahim Abdullahi-Gobir (APC-Sokoto) has urged the Federal Government to remobilise retired security personnel to fortify security across crises prone areas in the country.Abdullahi-Gobir made the appeal in a statement issued by his Media Assistant, Mr Bello Muhammad, on Friday in Sokoto.The lawmaker noted that remobilising retired men does not require fresh training.He also advised the federal government to redeploy all security personnel that stayed in an area for long time by posting another set with increased number.

He further appealed to the federal government to equip them with modern tools of fighting all forms of crimes as bandits terrorising the areas have more weapons.The senator, who is representing Sokoto East Senatorial District, lamented that banditry and other criminal activities were on increase in Sabon Birni, Isa, Wurno, Rabah, Goronyo, Gada and Illela Local Government Areas of the state.He said the number of security officials in the affected areas were grossly inadequate to tackle the security challenges.According to him, the bandits have robbed residents of their animals and other valuables as well as prevented them from farming.

He noted that residents were subjected to abject poverty as many settlements had been robbed of their valuables to the extend that even small animals could not be found.The lawmaker further urged the federal government to deploy securitymen with vehicles armed with enough weapons to protect lives and property in the affected areas.Abdullahi-Gobir, who is also the Chairman Senate Committee on National Security and Intelligence, expressed concern on the protection of lives and property of citizens.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Sokoto State Government had on Aug. 18, this year, convoked a stakeholders security meeting to address the challenge.Gov. Aminu Tambuwal also inaugurated an advisory committee headed by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, to proffer lasting solution to rising banditry in the state. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...