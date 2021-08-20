Insecurity: Sen. Gobir urges FG to remobilise retired military personnel

August 20, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



Sen. Ibrahim Abdullahi-Gobir (APC-Sokoto) has urged the Federal Government to remobilise retired security personnel to fortify security across crises prone areas the country.Abdullahi-Gobir the appeal a statement issued by Media Assistant, Mr Bello Muhammad, on Friday Sokoto.The lawmaker noted that remobilising retired men does not require fresh training. also advised the federal government to redeploy all security personnel that stayed in an area for long time by posting another set with increased number.

further appealed to the federal government to equip them with modern tools of fighting all forms of crimes as bandits terrorising the areas have more weapons.The senator, who is representing Sokoto East Senatorial District, lamented that and other criminal activities on increase Sabon Birni, Isa, Wurno, Rabah, Goronyo, Gada and Illela Local Government Areas of the state. said the number officials the affected areas grossly inadequate to tackle the security challenges.According to him, the bandits have robbed residents of their animals and other valuables as well as prevented them from farming.

He noted that residents subjected to abject as many settlements had been robbed of their valuables to the extend that even small animals could not be found.The lawmaker further urged the federal government to deploy securitymen with vehicles armed with enough weapons to protect lives and property the affected areas.Abdullahi-Gobir, who is also the Chairman on National Security and Intelligence, expressed concern on the protection of lives and property of citizens.

The Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls Sokoto State Government had on Aug. 18, this year, convoked a stakeholders security meeting to address the challenge.. Aminu Tambuwal also inaugurated an advisory committee headed of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, to proffer lasting solution to rising in the state. (NAN) 

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,