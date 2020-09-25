Insecurity: Security operatives deployed to construction sites in Taraba

Gov. Darius Ishaku of Taraba said military and police operatives had been deployed to construction sites in the southern part of the state to provide security.

Ishaku disclosed this while inspecting road construction sites in Tsokundi and Chanchangi villages in Wukari and Takum local government areas of the state.

He explained that the road projects awarded in 2017 had to be abandoned because of the high level of insecurity in the area.

He said that two graders belonging to the construction company were burnt, while threats to the lives of construction workers had slowed down the pace of work at the sites.