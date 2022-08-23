Insecurity: Sanwo-Olu tasks Nigerian Army on efficient training

…As COAS inaugurates welfare projects

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Governor of Lagos State Mr Babajide Sanwo Olu has urged the Nigerian Army to continue to efficiently train her personnel in order to sustain its combat readiness posture as it fights current security challenges in the country.

The Governor, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr Tayo Ayinde, gave the words of encouragement during his keynote address at the 23rd Combat Service Support (CSSC) Training Week, held today 22 August 2022 at NEBO Hall, Headquarters Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps, Abati Barracks, Lagos.

The training week, with the theme, “Building the capacity of Nigerian Army Combat Service Support Corps (CSSC) in combating contemporary security challenges in joint environment”, is aimed at sharpening the logistics management expertise of Army logisticians.

Speaking further, the Governor stated, that as one conversant with the importance of efficient logistics in organizational operations, he was delighted with the capacity-development efforts of the NA, stressing that it is in consonance with global best practices. He added, that it is plausible for forces to train regularly in order to maintain combat readiness and efficiency. Governor Makinde expressed optimism that the NA Combat Support Services Training Week would evolve more efficient logistical support strategies to enhance NA’s ongoing operational engagements.

In his opening remarks at the event, the Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya , emphasized, that the role of CSSC of the NA is germane to the execution of NA’s constitutional roles and the attainment of his vision “to have a professional Nigerian Army ready to accomplish assigned missions within a joint environment in defence of Nigeria”.

Gen Yahaya added, that the training week underscores the critical roles of CSSC in prosecuting ongoing operations against insurgency and banditry.

He affirmed that he would continue to ensure that the logistics corps benefit from various interventions in terms of capacity development and service delivery, to provide effective and timely support to all NA operations.

The COAS further revealed that in an effort to sustain and improve ongoing operations, the NA has procured requisite combat service support logistics to seamlessly enhance ongoing operations.

The COAS later commissioned several projects including, officers’ transit accommodation at Headquarters Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps, ultra modern Radio Diagnostic Centre at 68 Reference Hospital, Yaba, Regimental Sergeant Majors’ Houses at Headquarters 9 Brigade and Headquarters Nigerian Army Medical Corps, as well as 70 Command Nigerian Army Supply and Transport Safety and Fire Fighting platoon’s accommodation.

The event also witnessed exhibition of inventions and innovations by various Combat Service Support Corps and a medical outreach to bring succour to the less privileged.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

