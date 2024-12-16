Insecurity: Sani re-opens market, preaches peace

By Hussaina Yakubu



Gov.

Uba Sani of Kaduna State says it is gratifying to reopen the Kidandan market in Giwa Local Government Area which was abandoned for several years owing to the recurring insecurity.

The Governor, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Alhaji Sani Kila on Sunday, said that reopening of the market marked the beginning of the return of peace and stability to the local government.

It will be recalled that on November 29, Sani had reopened the famous and strategic Birnin Gwari livestock market which had been closed for about 10 years, thus signalling the commencement of commercial activities.

Speaking at Kidandan village, the governor said, ‘’Peace is an invaluable asset. It is the key to progress and development.

‘’Conflict destroys, while peace builds. I am happy that after the milestone we recorded in Birnin Gwari, Giwa has followed suit. Indeed peace is the only way.’’

The governor, who promised to honour the government’s commitments, stated that the ‘Peace Dialogue Group’ was working round the clock to ensure that agreements were respected and that this new understanding was sustained.

According to Sani, ’the security agencies are on the same page with the state government, vowing, ”those who have agreed to lay down their arms will be protected and rehabilitated.’’

The governor pointed out that the reopening of the Kidandan market would revitalise the economy of the area and create huge opportunities for the people of the local government.

Sani implored the people to fully re-embrace one another, adding, ‘’we are one people. We may have differences, but there are peaceful ways of resolving issues.

‘’ Let us collectively say no to violence and conflicts. Let us join hands to create a prosperous future for Giwa Local Government.’’

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Security and Internal Affairs, Dr James Kanyip, said the state would continue to work to sustain the peace but called for the support of the people.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of the Peace and Reconciliation Committee, Sheikh Yusuf Musa said through numerous meetings and extensive discussions, they had built bridges of trust.

According to Musa, several senior bandits’ leaders had laid down their arms and embraced peace, along with their followers.

He, however, urged the government to ensure that those still in detention but were innocent were set free by the security agencies.

Earlier in his welcome remarks, the Chairman of Giwa LGA, Sani Yakawada, thanked Sani, security agencies, religious and traditional rulers for the restoration of peace in the area.(NAN)