A youth group, Ndigbo Youth Parliament, says it is set to hold a Security Summit to dialogue with security agencies to proffer solutions to the recent incessant attacks in the region.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Saturday by Rikki Nwajiofor, Speaker of the parliament, said that ndigbo (Igbo speaking people) abhor bloodshed and as such are against these wanton killings and attacks.

According to him, it was time for all well-meaning Igbo youth to join hands with the group to ensure that the summit is successful and a lasting solution proffered to in order to bring about the much needed development.

He added that the summit tagged: ‘Ndigbo Youth Security Summit’, would set the pace for action to be taken to curb the new trend, stressing that it would be unfair for anyone to keep quiet at this time.

“Ndigbo Youth Parliament (NYP), having studied and X-rayed the ongoing attacks and reprisals, has found the need for an urgent roundtable between Ndigbo Youth and Security agencies.

“It is time to come to a roundtable for veritable discussions on how to proffer lasting solutions to this menace.

“No party is enjoying this oddity, neither the security agencies nor Ndigbo, except the enemies of the nation and if we do not nip this monster in the bud, posterity will not forgive us.

“It is on this note, therefore, that we have decided to convene 2 days summit tagged “Ndigbo Youth Security Summit” No body and no force can match the united force of entire Ndigbo Youth, home and diaspora,” he said.

Giving more insight into the demerit of the attacks, Nwajiofor said that at this point when wealthy igbo people have been beconed to bring some investments back home, such rising insecurity would hinder the move.

He added that the summit would avail the Youth ample opportunity to interface with all the security agencies, during which any grievances from both parties shall be addressed. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

