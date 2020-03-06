Insecurity: Review your travel advisories – Tambuwal appeals to Western countries

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto, has appealed to Western countries to review their advisories that caution their citizens from traveling to some Northern states, including Sokoto, that are perceived as having security challenges.

Tambuwal made the appeal on Friday when he received France ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Jérôme Pasquier, at Government House, Sokoto.

The governor urged France government ”and other Western countries to review their travel advisories to their citizens” asking them not visit Sokoto.

He assured that the state is secure despite pockets of insurgency in some places.

While appreciating France’s government efforts in providing security assistance to the country and its armed forces, he noted that “the role of France in this direction is very clear,” as Sokoto being a neighbor of Niger Republic, which harbours some insurgents, would have been worse hit if there had been no such gesture.”

The governor also called on France to explore business opportunities abound in the state, noting that “although no French business exists in Sokoto, but we seek collaboration with your country in agriculture, healthcare, education and other areas.

“The state has mineral deposits and other huge potentials for business. Both parties need closer and deeper ties,” he said.

Before retreating for a closed door session with the governor, Amb. Pasquier expressed his gratitude to the governor and the Sultan of Sokoto for the reception accorded his and his entourage.

He said: “I am happy to be here because of the political and geostrategic place of the state in Nigeria.”