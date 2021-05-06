Insecurity: Revert to people-centred principles, SDP urges FG

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Acting National Chairman, Social Democratic Party (SDP), Dr. Olu Agunloye has called on the Federal Government to revert to people-oriented core principles social justice in order to contain the insecurity crises across the country.

He made this call during a demonstration by the party at the National Assembly complex on Thursday in Abuja.

According to him, the SDP is deeply concerned about the worsening security situation across the country, occasioned by unabating reign terror and actions insurrectionists, agitators and outright which have crippled economic activities in the country.

Agunloye mentioned that the party has studied the state the national security crisis, the targets and modes operation, its immediate and remote causes, and the ineffective ways these have been handled since 1998.

He said, “The message of the SDP at this juncture is that must return to the basics and no longer follow the same decadent and despotic approaches again.

“It is imperative for to revert to people-oriented core principles of social justice to contain the insecurity crisis, curtail political oppressions and stem the tide of agitations for disintegration and move forward as one .

“Building national security is a collective responsibility of all the critical stakeholders in and the most important stakeholders are the people and only people-centred programmes can redeem the glory of .”

The acting chairman stated that the people in a bid to redeem the glory of Nigeria once elected Chief MKO Abiola of the SDP in a free and fair election which was devoid of ethnic or religious considerations, an election that is still considered the best in Nigeria.

He revealed that the SDP in a pursuit of lasting solutions, has decided to send its National Working Committee to deliver a people-centred, Non-Partisan Four-Point Agenda of intervention to the Senate President in his capacity as the Head of the National Assembly of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

According to him, the NWC is also sending individual letters to each one of the 109 Distinguished Senators of the Upper Chambers and to each of the 369 Honourable Members of the House of Representatives as well as to all State Assemblies with individual letters to all the 975 members of the House across Nigeria.

Agunloye who said that the agenda is simple to digest and is on people-centred ideology, took to highlight some of the agenda.

He said, “Admit widespread crises and tackle decisively. The Federal Government has legal responsibilities to expand the security apparatus recalling Military and paramilitary veterans, increase the wages and welfare of security and law enforcement officers and enhance information and intelligence gathering to be more effective and efficient.

“Admit lapses and, repair social architectural order. The Federal Government needs deeper understanding of issues and especially in making decisions while all its actions be rooted in well-thought through processes on information, data and intelligence.

“The Federal Government admit social security imbalance, restructure critical sectors. Enabling inclusiveness is required to address agitations caused by imbalance, injustice, and oppression and Executive and Legislative Arms need to give room for venting of opinions rather than giving divergent opinions.

“The Federal Government admit reality, change the ‘change’ and adopt social justice. The people a country where the President must lead and provide leadership and where the lawmakers concentrate on principles of social justice of access to resources, equity for all, participation by all, diversity, and sanctity of human rights.

He said that the executive arm in collaboration with the Legislators should provide stimulus package for security and programmes and the set up of national security improvement council and a national consensus building .

