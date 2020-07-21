Insecurity: Resign now, Senate tells Service Chiefs

Share the news













…As Lawan tasks Joint Committee to investigate alleged desertion by soldiers

By Haruna Salami

The Senate has called on the Service Chiefs to step aside over the deteriorating security situation in the country.

This formed part of the resolutions of the Senate sequel to the consideration of a motion, which drew attention to the rising number of casualties among soldiers and personnel of other security agencies.

The demand for the resignation of the Service Chiefs was put forward in a proposed amendment to the resolutions of the Senate, which was moved by Senator Francis Adenigba Fadahunsi (PDP – Osun East); and seconded by Betty Apiafi (PDP – Rivers West).

The upper chamber also urged President Muhammadu Buhari, to as a matter of urgency, provide modern equipments to enhance the operational capabilities of the armed forces.

Sponsor of the original motion, Senator Ali Ndume (APC – Borno South), while coming under Order 42 and 52 of the Senate Standing Rules, noted with concern the various reports of casualties, among soldiers and other security personnel.

According to the lawmaker, 24 soldiers were recently ambushed and killed along Damboa-Maiduguri road in Borno State, with 19 wounded and nine declared missing in action.

“The Senate is disturbed that in Katsina again about 20 soldiers were also ambushed and killed while several others were wounded.

“The Senate appreciates the sacrifices of our armed forces in the fight against insurgency, banditry and protection of the territorial integrity of Nigeria.

“The Senate is concerned that if the trend continues, it will have serious implication on the fight against insurgency and banditry in the country,” Ndume added.

The Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi (APC – Kebbi North), in his contribution, called on security agencies to change their tact and strategy of deployment in the fight against insecurity in the country.

The Upper Chamber, after holding a minute silence for the fallen soldiers, mandated the joint Committees on Army, Airforce, Navy, National Security and Nigeria Police, to receive briefing on the state of affairs of the services in this regard.

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, in his concluding remarks while condoling the families of slain soldiers, charged the Senate Joint Committees to investigate the alleged desertion by soldiers at the war front.

He said, “the spirit of this motion is that our armed forces are trying very hard, but just like the President said, their good is not good enough.

“We need to continue to encourage and provide for them. They lay their lives on behalf of us, and of course, it is very sad that some of them are alleged to have deserted the war front.

Meanwhile, Senator Ali Ndume, Chairman Senate Committee on Army, who moved the motion that attracted the additional prayer calling for Service Chiefs to resign, told journalists that his original motion did not contain the prayer.

He also said that he “stepped out to pray when the additional prayer was passed.”

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has replied the Senate that it his prerogative to appoint or fire Service Chiefs



