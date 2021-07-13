Insecurity: Reps urge Buhari to declare state of emergency on unemployment

The House of Representatives on Tuesday in Abuja urged President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency on unemployment due to the spate of insecurity in the country.

This came via the adoption of a resolution by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep Femi Gbajabiamila on the consideration of its reports on the National Summit.

The Speaker of the House, Rep Ahmed Wase, presided over the consideration of the reports.

In his motion, Gbajabiamila said the summit was held to ideas in tackling insecurity in the country, adding the committee met with stakeholders and experts in which suggestions were provided.

He said subsequently, the recommendations of the report were voted and adopted by the lawmakers.

The Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports in April, the House set an ad hoc committee to organise Summit as of efforts to restore peace across the country.

The lawmakers however passed a resolution asking Buhari to declare a state of emergency over the nation’ security challenges.(NAN)

