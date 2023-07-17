Insecurity: Reps seek Space Force to track terrorists from orbit

By Femi Ogunshola

The House of Representatives has called for the establishment of a Defence Space Force (DSF) to tackle the barrage of insecurity ravaging the country.

Rep Babajimi Benson, Chairman, Ad Hoc Committee on the screening of service chief nominee made the call during the screening of the Service Chiefs in Abuja on Monday.

He said, “Nigeria must tap into and harness the potential of having a Defence Space Force, like in the United States of America.

He, however, acknowledging the immense contributions of the Defence Space Administration (DSA), adding that there was need for a full-fledged DSF.

This, according to him is to adequately handled potential threats from the cyber space and provide intelligence support to other services.

He expressed delight with the successes recorded so far, especially in the last one year, adding that the country acknowledged the robust achievements.

He said it was a proof of the level of professionalism often displayed by the military in the discharged of their duties, while calling for effective collaboration with sister security agencies.

This, he said would ensure that all security threats were completely neutralised, and Nigerians could live peacefully.

“Dear nominees, the role of securing lives and property of Nigerians is a collective task for all arms of government.

“As a parliament, we are required to legislate for the good and peaceful governance of the country. This is a responsibility that the 10th House of Representatives is keenly committed to,’’ he said.

He said the House would continue to provide the necessary legislative framework to the current government in its quest to ensure that Nigerians live in peace.

“We must work collectively to deliver more on the goals of this administration to drastically reduce cases of insecurity across the country.

“While the House will continue to support this vision through our legislative activities, we shall also embark on rigorous oversight exercises, beginning from this screening,’’ he said

This, he said, is to ensure that the Armed Forces of Nigeria adhere strictly to the provisions of all appropriation Acts to be passed by the NASS and assented to by the President.

He further urged the nominee to cooperate with the NASS while performing their constitutional duties of ensuring a peaceful, secure and prosperous country for all Nigerians. (NAN)

