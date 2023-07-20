Insecurity: Reps canvass establishment of vocation, sports centres in Borno

By EricJames Ochigbo

The House of Representatives has called for the establishment of vocational and sports centres in Borno to actively engage youths in the state.

The call was sequel to a unanimous adoption of a motion by Rep. Midala Balami (PDP-Borno) at plenary on Thursday.

The house urged the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development (FMHDS), National Directorate of Employment (NDE) to embark on the projects in a bid to curb insecurity and sustain the relative peace in the state.

Moving the motion earlier, Balami said that the over-a-decade-long insurgency in the Northeast, especially the Borno, Adamawa and Yobe axis had grossly affected the socio-economic well-being of the people of Askira-Uba and Hawua local government areas.

He said that in spite of the horrific situation, it was pertinent to acknowledge that there was a recent level of improvement in the security and stability of the region.

According to the lawmaker, there is need to consolidate and continue to build on the achieved progress.

Balami said that it required strategic initiatives that would counter some of the causative factors of the crisis- pervasive poverty, gross social discontent, unemployment, employability and underemployment, among others.

“Establishing the centres will have a multi-faceted impact which is but not limited to skill development, employability, entrepreneurship and self-employment, reduction of unemployment, social well-being, transferable life skills, and social integration.

“The vocational training and sports centres will play pivotal role in the facilitation and promotion of sustainable socio-economic well-being, including the promotion of peace, security and development of the affected communities, Borno and the Northeast zone at large.

He said the establishment of vocational training and sports centres would immensely empower the hardworking youths and women of Askira-Uba/ Hawul Federal Constituency,” he said.

The house urged the Northeast Development Commission (NEDC) to consider as a matter of strategic importance, massive construction of modern vocational training and sports centres in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe.

The Deputy Speaker, Rep. Benjamin Kalu, mandated the committees on North-East Development Commission, Emergency and Disaster Preparedness, Internally Displaced Persons and Refugees (IDPs) and Labour, Employment and Productivity, when constituted, to ensure compliance. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

