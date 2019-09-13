Insecurity: Protect my people from bandits attacks – Cries out Sen. Musa

By Tina George, Minna

#TrackNigeria: The Senator representing Niger East Senatorial District, Sen. Mohammed Sani Musa has called on the federal government to rescue the people of his constituency from bandit attacks.

The Senator made this call while reacting to the renewed attacks in Rafi and Shiroro local government areas of Niger state in the past one week.

He called on the Police and other security agencies to renew their efforts towards tackling banditry adding that the people needed all the protection they could get.

“It hurts to see our people running helter skelter due to the operations by bandits. They have been sacked from their homes and almost all they have laboured for taken from them. As their Senator I am really pained.

“I call on heads of the Police, the military and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps in the state to take immediate step to tackle the renewed attacks by gunmen in Rafi and Shiroro local government areas which have plunged residents into unnecessary sufferings and lack,” he said.

Musa also called on the Federal Government to, as a matter of national importance, dispatch detachment of the military to tackle the renewed spate of attacks in these areas.

He lamented that a lot of the people have been disposed of their means of livelihood while others have lost their homes.

“In the last few days, our people have not had a moment of peace. They are on the run, forced to flee their homes and dispossessed of their belongings by the attackers. This cannot go on. So, I urge the Security agencies to immediately take action to handle the situation,” he further said.

Musa urged the security agencies to investigate possible cases of connivance between any person or persons residing in the area and the bandits, with a view to fishing them out and arresting them.

