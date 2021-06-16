Insecurity: Presidential aide urges governors to engage youths

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Niger Delta Affairs, Sen. Ita Enang, has stressed the need to engage youths to address the security challenges confronting the country.

Enang told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, that state governors should let the youth have knowledge of the various programmes they are doing for their benefits.

He attributed the level of insecurity in states to the failure of the states government in doing the needful at ward, local government and the state levels.

The presidential aide further said that the states governments were complacent and paying lips services to education and welfare of their citizens.

He, however, pointed out that the local government could not do anything in education as it ought to because its fund was not being directly control by itself.

“We the leaders and elders have provoked the youth of this country, we do not plan for them, and no government in this country can excuse itself from what is happing now.

“When we were busy educating our children in the best of schools, and when we were busy thinking of the welfare of our children, what did we do for them?

“The best love we can give to our children is to train the children of other people, who will live with our children otherwise, they will constitute danger to our children.

“And, our children will not have peace,” he said.

Enang, therefore, called on the states governments to take responsibility and stop pushing everything to the Federal Government as the security challenges were more at the local and the states levels.

He added that: “it is a burden in which both states and Federal Government must shoulder”.(NAN)