Insecurity: Police to deploy special tactical squad in Kaduna

The Nigeria Police Force says it will soon deploy a Specialised Tactical Squad to curtail the emerging security threats in Kaduna State.

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 14, Mr Yahaya Abubakar, said this during a familiarisation visit to the State Police Command on Tuesday.

Abubakar said that the squad would be replicated in all the 36 states of the federation with preference to volatile states.

The AIG said that since the launch of the squad in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), it had recorded tremendous successes in tackling security challenges.

He also said that he was in Kaduna to meet with the Commissioner of Police and tactical Commanders to assess the security threats and come up with new approaches to deal with them.

While listing some of the approaches to include community engagements and town hall, Abubakar solicited the support and cooperation of the residents of the state to tackle insecurity.

In his welcome address, the Commissioner of Police, Kaduna State, Mr Audu Dabigi, said that the state was witnessing a decrease in crimes.

Dabigi said: “As I assumed duty as the CP Kaduna on Dec. 6, 2023, during the weeks that followed leading to Christmas and new year festivals, the command received increased reports of banditry and kidnappings.

” I and my management team responded and turned the tide through strategic decision making and deployments, We are witnessing a steady decrease of criminal activities in the state.

“We will never relent until the safety of lives and property are guaranteed,” he said.

According to Dabigi, in the last one month, the command had rescued 18 kidnapped victims, arrested 16 suspected kidnappers and 19 armed robbery suspects.

Similarly, the command arrested 22 murder suspects and recovered four arms and 203 live ammunition including N2.3 million monetary exhibit obtained as ransom.(NAN)

By Mohammed Tijjani

