Insecurity: Police restrict movement of motorcycles in Makurdi

March 19, 2021 Favour Lashem Defence, News, Project, Security 0



The Police Command in Benue has restricted the movement of motorcycles in to between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily as earlier directed by Gov. Samuel Ortom.

This is contained in a statement issued by DSP Catherine Anene, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state .

“It could be recalled that Benue State under the leadership of Gov. Samuel Ortom had announced a restriction on motorcycles movement in on May 16, 2016 to between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

“This pronouncement was made following reports that criminal acts in the Benue State capital are carried on motorcycles, including the murder of the Senior Special on Security to Gov. Ortom, Mr Denen Igbana who was shot dead at residence in by assailants.

“This order remains enforced till date,’’ Anene said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Makurdi has witnessed increased criminal in the past few months, including the killing of Mrs Eunice Aghanya, wife of a retired Commissioner of Police in her residence. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,