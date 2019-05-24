Insecurity: Police, FRSC stresses the need for synergy among security agencies

#TrackNigeria: The Assistant Inspector General of Police AIG Mohammed Mustafa, mni and the Assistant Corps Marshal of the Federal Rad Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr Kayode Olagunju, mni both in charge of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states have emphasized that effective synergy among security agencies as critical for national security.

A statement by the Acting Zonal Public Education Officer of the FRSC, Route Commander, Aminu Alhaji Sokoto quoted Olagunju as canvassing synergy during a courtesy visit to the AIG in his office in Sokoto.

Olagunju appreciated the cooperation of the Police in the Corps efforts to evolve better road culture in the Zone and called for further more collaboration.

He disclosed that the roles of FRSC include intelligence gathering since many of the crimes were committed on the road while other crime scenes were also accessed through the roads or the criminals use the roads as get away routes, after the crimes.

AIG Mustafa commended the efforts of FRSC in making our roads safe and said that the task is a collective responsibility.

He called on all security agencies to further strengthen their collaborative efforts as bickering and rivalry will only lead to gaps in providing good safety and security covers for the citizens.

The duo agreed to work together and foster better relationship between the Police and FRSC.

The collaboration will include joint operations and public enlightenment activities to enhance protection of lives and property in Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara States.

