Insecurity: Police confirm attacks on 2 Benue LGs

The Benue Police Command has confirmed that suspected killer herdsmen on Sunday night attacked communities in Gwer West and Apa Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

By Emmanuel Antswe

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Edit Udeme, made the confirmation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Makurdi on Monday.

Udeme said that tactical teams were already deployed in the affected areas to restore peace and security.

She said that nine bodies were already recovered from Edikwu Community in Apa LGA, adding that the search for the missing natives was still ongoing.

She, however, said that she had yet to get the number of casualties from the Naka attack.

“This is to confirm that there was an attack yesterday at Naka and Apa and to let you know that tactical teams have been deployed and already on ground and are on top of the situation.

“I will get back to you after getting further and accurate information, please,” she said

A credible source from Apa LGA told newsmen that the attackers invaded the community at about 6:30pm on Sunday and started shooting sporadically, killing anyone in sight.

The source further said that over 25 persons were killed and that many were also taken away to unknown destinations during the deadly assault.

It said: “As I speak with you, there is no single object in the community.

“It was an unprovoked attack. We were unaware.

“Some people went to evening service, while others were at a beer joint when the killers came.

“It is an evening one can never imagine.

“Security personnel stationed at the area were overpowered as they looked so helpless.”

In a reaction to the attack on Naka, the Chairman, Gwer West Traditional Council, Daniel Abomtse, said that the attackers “came in a guerrilla style and attacked Tse Antswam.

“As I’m talking with you now, (Monday) morning, 18 corpses had been recovered and many people sustained varied degree of injuries.

“In fact, the way some people were butchered, I doubt if they will survive.

“The search is still ongoing because many ran into the bush with gun wounds and some also jumped into well to escape the herdsmen.”

The royal father said that the community attacked was opposite a military checkpoint on the Naka- Makurdi Road. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)