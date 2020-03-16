Insecurity: Police ban movement of commercial vehicles, tea vendors in Sokoto

The Sokoto Police Command has announced banning of movement of commercial vehicles as well as activities of tea vendors between 11pm and 6am daily.

This is contained in a statement by the Spokesperson of the Command, ASP Muhammad Abubakar Sadiq made available to Newsdiaryonline on Monday.

According to the statement, the Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Kaoje gave the directives as a move aimed at “sustaining the concerted efforts of the Command in combating armed robbery, kidnapping and other criminal activities in the Sokoto State.

“Henceforth, a ban has been placed on the movement of commercial motorcycles/ tricycles from 11pm to 6am, effective immediately, with the exception of those on essential services.

“All tea vendors popularly refered to as ‘ mai shayi ‘ are to shut down businesses for the day from 11pm to 6am,” the statement read.

The CP enjoined the general public “to remain steadfast in obedience to law and order, and to exercise maximum restraint towards violation of orders, while warning that “violators will be decisively sanctioned in accordance with the law.”