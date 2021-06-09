Insecurity: Osun govt. to organise data capturing for herders, issue ID cards

Osun government says it will embark on data capturing and profiling of herders residing in the state.

Mr Mudasiru Toogun, Chairman, Committee on Peaceful Co-existence between Fulani/ Bororo and Farmers in Osun, said this at a meeting held with heads of Fulani and Bororo on Wednesday in Osogbo.

Toogun said that the data capturing exercise was part of government’s efforts to strengthen the cordial relationship and peaceful co-existence between Fulani/Bororo herders and Yoruba farmers in the state.

He said that government would also embark on enumeration and headcount of immigrants in the state.

According to Toogun, the exercise is part of efforts to update the statistics and data of immigrants living in the state.

He said that the initiative would help to determine the population of the immigrants so as to prevent any form of security threat that might arise arose from influx of migrants.

Toogun said that the state had worked out modalities to begin the issuance of identity cards to Fulani and Bororo living in the state as a means of identification.

He said that the initiative would further help to stem the tide of incessant security challenges in the state.

“The essence of this meeting is to meet our people, the Fulani/Bororo community, to sensitise them on the need to continue to strengthen the existing bond of unity, peaceful coexistence and togetherness.

“As we all know and as reported in the media, some states in the country are facing serious security threats, resulting from Fulani-Bororo and farmers crises.

“As such, we felt it was necessary to convene this meeting to further strengthen the bond that binds us together as brothers and sisters.

“The government has resolved to commence the enumeration and headcount for immigrants, particularly Fulani-Bororo herders living in the state, as part of efforts to fight insecurity”, Toogun said.

In his response, the Seriki Fulani in the state, Alhaji Ibrahim Babatunde, assured government of total compliance with relevant rules capable of sustaining the bond of unity existing between them and Yoruba farmers.

Babatunde, while seeking for further support from the government, assured that his people would continue to live and relate peacefully with their host communities. (NAN)