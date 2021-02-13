Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) has concluded plans to engage in town hall meetings across six geopolitical zones with a view to addressing the prevailing security challenges in the country.

A statement from ONSA on Saturday, said the consultation was part of renewed commitment of the government to address multiple security threats facing Nigeria and make it safe and secure.

It said that the decision was reached at a meeting of the General Security Appraisal Committee (GSAC) convened by the National Security Adviser (NSA), retired Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno, on Friday.

According to ONSA, the meeting, which was attended by the service chiefs and heads of law enforcement, security and intelligence agencies discussed the threats of kidnapping, terrorism, banditry, armed robbery and the resultant consequences of these threats on lives and property.

It said that the meeting also resolved to strengthen inter-agency coordination, stakeholders’ engagement and consultation to find lasting solution to the multiple security threats.

According to ONSA, the NSA is coordinating a Whole-of-Government and Whole-of-Society approach that cuts across the Legislature, Judiciary, MDAs, states and local government areas and the civil society.

It stated that this was to ensure that every stakeholder plays a role in securing our towns and villages.

“The NSA believes that addressing these threats call for the deployment of all national assets, including the cooperation of all Nigerians.

“NSA will be leading a delegation of heads of law enforcement, security and intelligence agencies to the geo-political zones to hold town hall meetings with the governors, traditional and religious leaders.

“Other stakeholders will include, members of the legislature, non-governmental, youths and women organisations.

“The meetings are expected to provide direct assessment of the security situation, generate local feedback and recommendation, encourage Geo-Political synchronisation of effort among states and to also create a pathway to lasting peace and security,” it said.

ONSA disclosed that the first of the town hall meetings would hold in Kaduna State on Monday, Feb. 15 with all the seven governors of the North Western States.

According to ONSA, government is deeply concerned about the current spate of criminal activities and is taking major steps to strengthen the capacity of security agencies.

It said that the government was also upgrading the security architecture and implementing a multi-pronged strategy that involved political, humanitarian, economic and security measures.

“The Federal Government is equally committed to working with states and community leaders to strengthen peace, security and development in all parts of the country,” it said. (NAN)