Insecurity: Ondo Govt gives commercial drivers 3 weeks to register

May 5, 2021



The State Government on Wednesday gave commercial drivers three weeks to register with the State Information Technology Agency (SITA).

Dr Doyin Odebowale, the Senior Special (SSA) to the state governor on Special Duties, gave the directive in a statement by Miss Yewande Adelaja, the Head of Information State Internal Revenue Service (ODIRS) and SITA.

”It will be in the of the commercial drivers to register as soon as possible across the 18 local government areas in the state as enforcement commence soon.

“The immediate importance to us is the issue of security. We are not to compromise this. Security comes first.

“It is unimaginable that in 2021, we have taxis operating in the state and the government does not know them. We do not know the drivers and the .

“Many cars on the roads are used for commercial purposes and there is no of identification or whatsoever,’’ he said.

Odebowale said that the state government has insisted that all taxis, all commercial operating in state must be registered.

”Everybody who is to drive commercial in the state must be registered.

”The government will not accept any other form of registration from any commercial driver or vehicle except the one done by SITA or ODIRS.

”There is  need for all commercial drivers to have a valid drivers’ licences before registering.

‘`We are not with what happens within any . It is not our business.

“Nobody is permitted to register any vehicle other than SITA. SITA will register and capture the data of the drivers and the vehicles upon payment of N2, 000 each,’’ he said.

He noted that an identification card  be issued to every taxi driver upon payment as well as a special number that be assigned to every registered vehicle.

Odebowale said that the number must be conspicuously displayed on the body of the car at both sides.

The aide warned that no private vehicle be allowed to operate as taxi in the state and directed that all taxis must bear the state commercial colour, which is blue and yellow.

Odebowaleb advised residents to patronise only registered vehicles bearing the colour of the state as well as the assigned , saying that interstate buses and trucks would commence soon.

Also speaking, the Chairman, SITA, Mr Olumbe Akinkugbe, said that all for the exercise had trained and are ready to begin work. (NAN)

