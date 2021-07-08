Insecurity: Ondo govt. bans night clubs activities beyond 12 midnight

State government on Thursday reiterated its stand on ban on pubs and night clubs operating beyond 12 midnight over insecurity concerns.

This is contained a statement by Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Donald Ojogo, Akure.

According ,  relevant security agencies, including the Amotekun Corps, have been briefed and directed carry out this renewed directive.

Ojogo said the ban was imperative due continued rising cases of insecurity the state, especially Akure, the state capital.

The commissioner noted that some cases of insecurity had been traced  to of cult groups with night club ,  especially those with locations on the major roads.

the light of the foregoing, government wishes to reiterate its ban on late hour of Night Clubs, Pubs and Bars.

“Succinctly, any violation of this ban 12 midnight shall be met with a commensurate action by relevant authorities.

“For emphasis, no night club, pub or bar must operate beyond midnight, starting today, Thursday,” he said.(NAN)

