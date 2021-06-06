Chief Akin Olujimi, a former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, has called for synergy among states to tackle security challenges confronting the nation.

He made the call on Saturday during the launching of a book titled ‘Balogun Oderinlo in Yoruba History’ at the Trenchard Hall of University of Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the book which chronicled the prowess and military intelligence of the late Ibadan warlord, Oderinlo, has as author Dr Niyi Aborisade.

Olujimi emphasised the place of history in governance, saying it was very important for rulers, leaders and representatives to take interest in reading history.

He said the nation’s leaders needed to understand that their responsibility was to cater for the people.

“They all have to learn to understand that when they are in government their responsibility is to cater for the people.

“It is very important for rulers, our leaders, our representatives to take a little interest in reading into our history. It is very important.

“If you don’t know about yesterday, you cannot understand today. And if you don’t know about today, you cannot understand tomorrow.

“So, in every situation, when you are able to go into history there is no doubt that you have quite a lot on ground which will guide your action for tomorrow,” he said.

In his remarks, Dr Yemi Farounbi, former Nigerian Ambassador to the Philippines, said that the historical facts provided in the book provided a template for the Yoruba to battle the many challenges it faced today.

“The importance of our presence here today is to say what happened. Albert Einstein once said, ‘there is no distinction between the past and the present and none between the present and the future.

“Anyone who does not know yesterday can’t know tomorrow. The author wants us to know yesterday so that we can know the way to the future,” he said.

Aborisade emphasised that the strategies used to win wars during the days of people like Oderinlo were still relevant, saying they must be studied and documented.

He called on President Muhammadu Buhari to address the nation in a fatherly way and take action to return the nation to its glorious path.

“So, something has to he done and they need to consult the elders. They will advise them on what to do to secure our country from bandits and gangsters that now besiege the country.

“I encourage everyone to read this book, they know about the issue. They will understand the cry of our people and how to deal with this insecurity,” he said.

Chief Lekan Alabi, the Ekefa Olubadan of Ibadanland, also emphasised the place of history in our daily activities, calling on the people to always learn from history.

He said that the old warlords, including Oderinlo, were able to overcome challenges and battles through strategies as well as surveillance.

NAN reports that the event was attended by the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, High Chief Lekan Balogun among others.(NAN)

