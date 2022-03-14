Insecurity: Obaseki seeks greater Air force presence in Edo

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo, has called on the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) to increase air surveillance to checkmate high crimes rate in the state.

Obaseki made the call in Benin on Monday while receiving in audience the Nigeria Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao, at the Government House.

The governor said that state had witnessed crimes such as banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery and illegal logging in the state forest reserves.

According to him, Edo enjoys a special relationship with the air force; it’s unfortunate that because of the restructuring after the civil war, your presence had to be reduced to somewhat.

“We really want you to do as much as you can to expand your services here.

“With your little operational service here, we know what we have benefited and enjoyed from the command particularly what they did for us during the #EndSARS protest.

“They did a lot of patrols and support and so if we have our way, we will like to have more of your presence in our communities.

The governor emphasized that criminal elements came through the water ways into the forest and reserve to log illegally and also procure more arms and set up businesses in the forest.

The governor said his administration was willing to collaborate with the force to enhance teaching and learning in schools within Air Force formations in Edo.

Earlier, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao, said that he was in the state command for operational visit to see how to enhance their work force, especially how to improve security in the state.

Amao commended the governor’s commitment in security and education, particularly in Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation (EDOBEST).

He pledged that security agencies worked tirelessly to end the current security challenges experienced in some parts of the country. (NAN)

