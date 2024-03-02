Insecurity: NSCDC pledges more support to Katsina State

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has expressed readiness to provide more support to the Katsina government to tackle security challenges in the state.

The Corps ommandant in the state, Mr Jamilu Indabawa stated this during the Passing-out-Parade of 139 personnel, in Katsina on Friday.

He said that two officers and 137 newly recruited personnel completed a six-month intensive induction course in the state.

Indabawa said the personnel had been exposed to weapon handling and academic activities to enable them to discharge their duties effectively.

The Commandant said the aim was to produce agile, dedicated and disciplined officers to protect lives and property.

“We are particularly grateful to the government and people of Katsina State for all the support being rendered to us.

“We are hoping that your door will remain open to enable us to contribute our quota to the maintenance of peace and security in the state,” he said.

According to him, the event marks an important chapter in the history of the Corps in the state, adding that the graduation was also to commemorate the International Civil Defence Day.

Indabawa charged the personnel to be discipline and professional in delivering its mandate of protecting critical national assets and infrastructure.

While commending the Federal and Katsina government for their supports, Indabawa tasked the personnel to honour their heroes and promote safety skills in discharging their duties.

“We should all remain resolute and resilient during emergencies or disasters, honour our gallant officers for their efforts and sacrifices, and be conscious of our safety to ensure a peaceful and prosperous society”.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Internal Security, Alhaji Nasir Ma’azu-Danmusa, said the recruitment of additional personnel would complement the government’s efforts towards fighting insecurity.

He pledged support to the Corps and other security agencies to ensure security and safety of the people in the state.

“The first priority of the state government is security, therefore, the administration of Gov. Dikko Radda will not relent in its effort towards to enhance security”. (NAN)

By Abbas Bamalli