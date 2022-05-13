Insecurity: NSCDC inaugurates special female squad

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Osun Command, on Friday inaugurated 38-unit special female Squad to combat insecurity, especially in schools across the state.

Dr Ahmed Audi, NSCDC Commandant General represented by Fasilu Adeyinka, Commandant, NSCDC Zone J, performed the function in Osogbo.He urged the squad to ensure students in the area were adequately secured.Audi said the inauguration of the female squad was targeted at boosting the fight against insecurity across the country, noting that the squad was now in all state commands.

He said the invasion of school environments in some parts of the country had become rampant, which necessitated the establishment of the squad.Audi said the special female squad was using feminine and mother care approaches in the provision of security service to schools.“This squad is to combat kidnapping, banditry, and terrorism in our schools and across the state.“The squad is an initiative of the corps to curb attacks on the vulnerable, especially schools.”

Audi said members of the squad were trained in combat strategies, as well as rigorous training in line with internal security to fight against all forms of insecurity,” he said.According to him, series of attacks by bandits has made it necessary to put more focus on schools.He urged the squad to be firm in their rule of engagement and also contribute meaningfully towards ending all forms of crimes in the country.He solicited for the support of other security agencies and the public towards efficient services of the squad, to ensure safety of lives and property in the state.Mrs Kafayat Oyetola, Wife of Osun Governor, commended NSCDC for the laudable initiatives, adding that the squad would go a long way in fighting insecurity in the state.Oyetola, who noted that the role of NSCDC could not be over-emphasised, said the corps was playing important roles in the safety of lives and property.

She said the state government would continue to collaborate with security agencies to ensure that the state was safe.” I want to appeal to the Ministry of Education and school administrators to share valuable information with this squad and other security agencies to ensure safety of our schools,” she pleaded.Earlier, the Commissioner of Police in Osun, Mr Wole Olokode, said the NSCDC initiative would go a long way in checking attacks on schools.Olokode, however, urged the squad members to exhibit high level of professionalism in the discharge of their duties. (NAN )

