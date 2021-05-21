Insecurity: NSCDC establishes Female Squad – CG

May 21, 2021 Favour Lashem Defence, News, Project, Security 0



 The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has established a Female Squad, aimed at enhancing  security schools susceptible to bandits’ attack.

The NSCDC Commandant-General, Mr Ahmed Audi, disclosed this on Friday at the passing out parade of personnel of the squad at the corps training College Katsina.

“Female Squad a child of necessity borne out of the need to effectively curtail the recent upsurge of insecurity occasioned by armed banditry, kidnapping, insurgency and the need to effectively implement government’s proposed Safe School Initiative.

“Recent upsurge and frequency of attacks by bandits who engage kidnapping of students for ransom has made it imperative to focus on intensifying security in schools environment.

“This a measure toward guaranteeing safety and restoring the confidence of students, parents, teachers and the community in the country’s ,’’ Audi said.

He said the corps would continue to measures in with sister agencies to guarantee security development of the country.

The commandant-general charged the personnel to continue to do their in combating security challenges facing the nation. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,