Insecurity: NSA tasks defence spokespersons to engage Nigerians, build trust 

National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, says spokespersons in the defence, security and response agencies must change their approach in engaging with the public and countering disinformation from enemies of the country.

Ribadu, at a meeting with the spokespersons under the umbrella of Strategic Communication Interagency Policy Committee on Monday in Abuja, said they must be proactive and strategic in national security communication management.

The NSA said they must also adopt a plan of action to engage Nigerians, build trust and counter violent extremism.

He also charged them to synrgise and coordinate efforts in denying media space to criminal elements like Boko Haram, IPOB and other subversives bent on denying citizens freedoms to life, dignity and security.

According to him, the spokesmen must also address the worrying use of the media and social media platforms to create a divide between citizens and governments at various levels.

Other threats he said, were the preponderance of fake news, misinformation and disinformation.

”Across the world, we have also assessed the adept use of social media platforms by those who seek power to shape public opinion against citizens.

”This threat is both global and local and presents an immediate national security priority.

”The urgency to prepare and be proactive in our national security strategic communication management is now, and the spokespersons have a critical role to play,” the NSA said.

According to him, the National Security Strategy 2019 currently under review, identified strategic communication as an element of national power.

He therefore said that the strategy should be integrated into all aspects including information operations, psychological operations, public diplomacy and public relation, so as to project the country’s national power and values.

Ribadu said it was imperative for the spokesmen to adopt a plan of action to engage Nigerians, build trust and counter violent extremism, taking into account the personal sacrifices of service personnel.

”Upon the sweat and blood of service personnel and the men and women who protect us daily, we must build a narrative of resilience and mobilise our people.

”We must tell their stories and sing their praise as part of a broader national strategic communication programme.

”As spokespersons, you have a critical role to play in effective governance communication to project our results and reach audiences at home and abroad.

”Countering fake news will require that we are ahead of the news and proactively update the public.” he added.

Ribadu promised to ensure that going forward, government communication align with President Bola Tinubu’s vision and directives, and the messages well-coordinated and in line with national security strategic objectives and values. (NAN)

By Sumaila Ogbaje