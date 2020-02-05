Insecurity: Northern group unveils “Operation Shege-Ka-Fasa”

By Abdallah el-Kurebe, Editor

Few months after the Southwest governors launched its security outfit, “Amotekun”, the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) on Wednesday, unveiled a Northern Nigeria Security Initiative, code-named ‘Operation Shege-Ka-Fasa’.

As a proposal to the Northern Governors, Shege-Ka-Fasa, literarily means, ‘I Dare You to strike’, for adoption by the Northern Governors.

The spokesman for the group, AbdulAzeez Suleiman, during the meeting in Kaduna, said the security outfit is the vanguard of northerners, irrespective of ethnic and religious affiliation.

“In the prevailing circumstances, the only option is to resort to voluntary self-defence mechanisms in line with initiatives taken by other regions that are even least affected in comparison to what is obtained in the North,” he said.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Newsdiaryonline, Suleiman said the initiative is aimed at complementing the efforts of the police in its implementation of community policing in the country.

He added that the insecurity challenge in the country had necessitated the move for

“This is an initiative by the CNG in view of the insecurity situation in the country, especially in Northern Nigeria, which is at the receiving end of the challenge. There is no day that a section of the North is not attacked. So, we are more at the receiving end than any other part of the country.

“We should be seen in the forefront of supporting the Federal Government in the community policing initiative.

“We are proposing this initiative to Northern Governors for adoption and implementation and we are sure that this will help in the fight against criminality as well as insurgency in the region,” Suleiman told Newsdiaryonline.