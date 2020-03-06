Insecurity: Northeast most under-developed, will bounce back – Governors

The Northeast governors of Borno, Yobe, Gombe, Bauchi, Taraba and Adamawa, say the region was the most under-developed, but would bounce back.

They also said that it was going through a hard time in terms of insecurity.

The governors spoke during a Gala to mark the end of the Northeast Governors’ meeting, which held in Gombe State.

According to Yobe governor, Mala Buni, ”we are optimistic that there will soon be enduring peace in the region due to the remarkable progress being made in the fight against insurgency.

“For the first time, Governors in North East came together to take a common position and confront the challenges of the region as leaders.

“’We discussed other regional challenges bordering on the economy and infrastructure.

”We will overcome all the challenges facing the region which made it the most backward in the country In Sha Allah,” he said.

Earlier, Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State, said that the region had suffered a lot and became the most under-developed in Nigeria.

“The outcome of our meeting will really kick-start the process of taking back our lost glory.

“We extend our appreciation to Mr President and all those that have contributed in order to make the North East to stand on its feet,” he said (NAN)