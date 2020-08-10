Insecurity: North East governors, security chiefs meet Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met behind closed doors with the six governors of the North East Zone and security chiefs at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting was also attended by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha.

The National Security Adviser (NSA), retired Maj-Gen. Babagana Monguno, and the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, also attended the meeting.

The affected governors, who were led by their Chairman and governor of Borno, Prof. Babagana Zulum, included Ahmadu Fintri (Adamawa), Bala Mohammed (Bauchi State), Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe State), Darius Ishaku (Taraba) and Mai Mala Buni (Yobe).

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin, Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas were equally at the meeting.

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, and the Director General, Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi, were also in attendance.

The Director General, National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Rufa’i, the Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi, and the Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammad Dingyadi, also attended the meeting. (NAN)