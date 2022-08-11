Insecurity: NOA urges youths to drop arms, embrace peace

By Christian Ogbonna

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has appealed to youths to drop arms and embrace peace for the progress of the country.

Dr Desmond Onwo, Director of NOA in Ebonyi, said this when he visited members of the Muslim community and Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the state on Thursday in Abakiliki.

Onwo, who was accompanied by some officials of the agency, said the visit was part of the agency’s campaign to educate citizens on the dangers of arms carrying, especially among youth.

He noted that no problem could be solved by carrying weapons, or by violence.

“Nigeria is one and we should learn to live as one and live like a nation.

“The Federal Government is worried over the state of insecurity in the country. The government’s concern is the use of gun among the people, especially by the younger persons.

“We are meeting religious leaders in the various states. We are very aware that child soldiers has escalated in the country and there is need for a serious campaign to end such act a trend.

“Our children should not be allowed to be misled. No problem can be solved by the use of gun,” he said.

On the coming general elections, Onwo urged religious leaders to educate their members on the need to collect their Permanent Voter’s Card (PVCs) to enable them vote for a candidate of their choice.

Rev. Scamb Nwokoro, Vice-Chairman of CAN in the state, condemned the incessant killings of citizens across state of the federation and called for brotherly love among neighbours.

“We have been preaching and we will not stop, until we build a nation that all of us will be proud of.

“I must blame the porosity of our boarders, especially in the northern part of the country, for insecurity in the country,” Nwokoro said.

Alhaji Danjuma Gambo, Sarkin of Hausa Community in Ebonyi, commended the agency for the campaign against child soldiers in the country and pledged to educate residents of the community on the dangers. (MAN)

