Insecurity: Nigeria’s UK envoy meets Igbo, Yoruba leaders in London

July 17, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project 0



The Nigerian High Commissioner to the UK, Amb. Sarafa Isola, met with eminent leaders and Ohaneze Ndigbo in London on Friday to dialogue on current in Nigeria.

The minutes of the meetings, which took place at the Nigerian High Commission office, was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria () in on Saturday.

According to the minutes, the dialogue centered on the efforts of the Federal Government to tackle internal in Africa’s most populous country, which has been plagued by insecurity in recent years.

The and Igbo leaders at the meeting reiterated their beliefs in the of Nigeria and the need to preserve it as a corporate entity.

The Igbo leaders called for the enthronement of equity, justice and fairness in the country, where the Igbo would be accorded their rightful position in the Nigeria project.

On their part, the leaders also spoke on the need for Nigerian , adding Yoruba people would continue to remain in Nigeria.

They, however, demanded power should evolve to the various components of the federation through restructuring and federalism.

They reiterated the need for true federalism as canvassed by Chief Obafemi Awolowo, a position the sage held until his death.

 Yoruba leaders were led to the meeting by Chief Adebayo Oladimeji, a Chartered Biologist and Chairman of Nigerian Elders in the UK.

The Ohaneze team was led by the of the group in the UK, Dr Nnanna Igwe, a medical practitioner.

Both also stressed the need for dialogue and continuous engagement on matters of concern to all Nigerians, particularly those in the UK. ()

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,