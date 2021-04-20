By Chimezie Godfrey

The Nigerian Navy (NN) is set to improve the combat readiness of all operations commands and bases to enhance their operational effectiveness to tackle insecurity in the country.

This was disclosed in a communique signed by the Navy Spokesperson, Commodore Suleman Dahun at the conclusion of a two day Nigerian Navy Retreat held at the Naval Headquarters, Abuja.

The theme of the retreat is “Effective Management for Nigerian Navy Operational Efficiency.” with particular focus on the role of decision-making, feedback mechanism and finance in engendering effective management across all levels of command in the NN.

The retreat was physically attended by the Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Principal Staff Officers at NHQ, Flag Officers Commanding (FOCs) and commanders of operations bases, while the rest of the NN units, ships and establishments participated virtually via Zoom video conference link.

Accordingly, 3 important lectures were presented at the Retreat, the first of which was titled “Campaign Planning: Effective Guide for Achieving Operational Objectives,” which was presented by Commodore RTB Michaels.

The other 2 lectures entitled “Key Performance Indicators (KPIs): A Tool for Informed Strategic Decision Making in the NN” and “NN Strategic Plan 2021 – 2030: Financial Management Imperatives for Ships, Units and Establishments” were presented by Commodores OO Fadeyi and KM Bushi respectively.

The lectures were discussed by a Panel, while comments, contributions and clarifications were also made by participants at NHQ as well as virtual participants across all levels of command in the NN.

The comminique stated that flag officers and commanders of operational bases gave a brief on activities and challenges of their commands with particular emphasis on their tasking and plan of action towards the actualisation of the CNS Strategic Directives.

It disclosed that at the end of the 2-day event some resolutions were reached and adopted, which include the promise by the Navy Headquarters to standardize the the equipment holding of all operations commands and bases, among others.

It read,”It was generally agreed that the Naval Headquarters was to establish Campaign Planning Cells that are to introduce the use of maritime tactical estimate for the conduct of operations across various levels of command to enhance NN capacity to effectively discharge its constitutional roles.

“Participants also agreed that NHQ is to lobby the Grand Strategic Level of Command for the procurement of a new frigate to serve as Flagship to replace the Nigerian Navy Ship ARADU and improve NN Order of Battle.

“The retreat also agreed that NHQ was to consummate Memoranda of Understanding with Original Equipment Manufacturers like Messrs MTU of Germany and Messrs Yamaha of Japan to improve availability of spares for improved platform availability to effectively secure Nigeria’s maritime domain.

“The Retreat also advocated for the establishment of a ‘Basic Maritime Operations Course’ for junior officers and ratings in the NN to improve human capacity for the conduct of effective maritime operations.

“Naval Headquarters also promised to standardise the equipment holding of all operations commands and bases to improve the combat readiness and logistics support in the NN for enhanced operational effectiveness.”

Commanders at various levels were also tasked to leverage existing strategic partnerships to enhance their operational readiness and maintain constant liaison with various stakeholders, including host communities that are key to the actualisation of NN goals and objectives.

Commanders were urged to further ensure that they gather incontrovertible evidence of infractions before detaining any vessel at sea as well as reinvigorate existing mechanisms emplaced to ensure proper liaison and timely exchange information to counter contiguous and fluid threats that transcends geospatial boundaries of commands in the NN.

The CNS charged commanders and staff officers at all levels to emplace adequate measures to ensure prudent utilisation of assigned resources in the discharge of their duties, as the NN under his watch would have zero tolerance for wastages, indiscipline and incompetence.

