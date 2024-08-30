Insecurity: Nigerian Army on victory path, says Lagbaja

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. -Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, has reassured Nigerians that the military will soon surmount the prevailing security challenges

By Sunday Bassey



The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. -Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, has reassured Nigerians that the military will soon surmount the prevailing security challenges bedevilling the country.

Lagbaja stated this during the closing ceremoney of the COAS combined second and Third Quarters Conference 2024, on Thursday in Uyo.

”The reassurance is based on the security briefings we received from different army formations and commands across the country.

“I must say that the feedback from the various commanders is encouraging. They show that the prevailing security challenges facing our dear nation, though daunting, are surmountable and that we are indeed on the right path to victory,”Lagbaja said.

Lagbaja also expressed the loyalty and commitment of the Nigerian Army to the country’s constitution as well as the promotion of national interests and values.

“I assure Nigerians of our resolve to continue to collaborate with its sister services and other security agencies to ensure security of lives and properties across the country.

“I encourage the law-abiding Nigerians to continue to support government and the security forces in the efforts to make our country save and prosperous,”he said.

He thanked participants for their sincerity and passion through the deliberation, just as he stated that the secretariat has adequately captured the decisions arrived at during the deliberations.. (NAN)