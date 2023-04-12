Insecurity: Nigerian Army holds physical fitness competition for personnel

By Rita Iliya

The 1 Division Nigerian Army on Wednesday commenced the Corporals and Below Inter-Brigade competition in Minna.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the competition is to improve combat proficiency, physical fitness and leadership traits of personnel.

It is also to prepare them for the present security challenges in the country.

In his opening remarks, Maj.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, GOC 1 Division, said that the competition was to prepare personnel in view of the present security challenges.

Represented by Brig.-Gen. Bede Amakor, Division Training Officer, Lagbaja, said that the exercise was in line with the vision of the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS).

The COAS advocates for a professional Nigerian army ready to accomplish assigned missions within a joint environment in defence of Nigeria.

Lagbaja enjoined the personnel to remain resolute in their commitment to the fight, aimed at getting rid of banditry, terrorism, kidnapping and other crimes in their area of responsibilities.

He said that a team of impartial umpires and judges had been selected to ensure no team was unnecessary favoured or victimised.

In his welcome address, Brig.-Gen. Hamidu Bobbo, Commander, 31 Artillery Brigade Headquarters Minna, said the competition was aimed at ensuring respective formations train troops in order to operate effectively in a joint environment.

“The competition is part of efforts of the Nigerian army to sustain effective training for combat efficiency of our troops,” he said.

He added that the competition was to improve leadership capabilities of junior leaders on the rank of corporal and below, as well as their organisational abilities.

“It is also to improve the target shooting and weapon handling skills as well as inculcating initiatives to carry out assigned missions as a professional combat team.”

Bobbo urged various competing teams to have a healthy and keen competition as well as maintain the spirit of sportsmanship.

He appreciated the commanding officer, 1 division, for giving the brigade the opportunity to host the event.

NAN reports that the competing brigades included 1 Division Garrison Kaduna, 3 Brigade Kano and 31 Artillery Brigade Minna.

NAN also reports that the competition will feature drill, obstacle crossing, map reading, skill at arms, combat run and combat swimming and physical fitness. (NAN)