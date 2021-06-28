Insecurity: Nigeria plans stronger military cooperation

Minister of Defence Bashir Magashi says the ministry will strengthen Nigeria’s defence cooperation with the armed forces of other countries participating in the Multinational Joint Task Force.

He explained that the defence cooperation would invigorate the fight against insecurity.

Mr Mohammad Abdulkadri, Special Assistant to the Minister of Defence on Media and Publicity, state this in a statement issued in Abuja on Monday.

Abdulkadri said the minister spoke during a courtesy call by an eight-man delegation of the Senegalese Armed Forces led by its Inspector-General, Maj. -Gen. Daouda Niang.

Magashi harped on the need to step up bilateral and multilateral military cooperations through joint trainings and retraining of personnel.

He explained further that such a well packaged military training would build the capacities of the prospective benefiaries to change the tide against the adversaries fueling cross boarder criminal activities.

He outlined various opportunities in the armed forces military training institutions in Nigeria that Senegal could take advantage of for enhanced combat efficiency.

The minister indicated the readiness of the Nigerian armed forces in giving support to raise the standard of the Senegalese Armed Forces Staff College.

In his remark earlier, the leader of delegation of the Armed Forces of Senegal, Maj.-Maj Daouda Niang, described Nigeria as a “big brother” in the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

He thanked the minister; for the audience and assured him of continuous cooperation of the Armed Forces of Senegal.(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...