Insecurity: Nigeria plans stronger military cooperation

June 28, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project, Security 0



Minister of Defence Bashir Magashi says the ministry strengthen Nigeria’s defence the armed forces of other countries participating in the  Multinational Joint Task Force.

He explained that the defence invigorate the fight against insecurity.

Mr Mohammad Abdulkadri, Special Assistant to the Minister of Defence on Media and Publicity, state this in  a statement issued in Abuja on Monday.

Abdulkadri said the minister spoke during a courtesy call by an  eight-man delegation of the Senegalese Armed Forces led by its Inspector-General, Maj. -Gen. Daouda  Niang.

Magashi harped on the need to step up bilateral and multilateral military cooperations through joint trainings and retraining of personnel.

He explained further that such a well packaged military training the  capacities of the prospective benefiaries to change the tide against the adversaries fueling cross boarder criminal activities.

He outlined various opportunities in the armed forces military training institutions in Nigeria that  Senegal could take advantage of for enhanced combat efficiency.

The minister indicated the readiness of the Nigerian armed forces in giving support to raise the standard of the Senegalese Armed Forces Staff College.

In remark earlier, the leader of delegation of the Armed Forces of Senegal, Maj.-Maj Daouda Niang,   described Nigeria as a “big brother” in the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

He thanked the minister; audience and assured him of of the Armed Forces of Senegal.(NAN)

