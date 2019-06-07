Insecurity: Nigeria needs holistic approach to end scourge – Sani-Bello

By Tina George, Minna

#TrackNigeria: Niger state Governor marked the end of this end of this year’s Ramandan fast at Bida Central Eid Praying ground in Bida, Bida Local Government area of the state.

The Bida Eid-Fitri prayers was led by the Chief Imam of Bida, Alhaji Adamu Yakatu and also had the Chairman of the state Council of Traditional Rulers and Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar in attendance.

Speaking to newsmen after the Eid prayers, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello stated that the nation need to adopt a holistic approach to solving the insecurity bedevilling the nation.

According to him, solution to the country’s security challenges requires imputs of all in order to profer enduring solutions.

“The security challenges confronting our country require holestick solution. The truth is, security is everybody’s responsibility. Everybody will have to be more security conscious at this critical period of our national life. We should not leave our security agents alone to look for solution.”

The Governor then congratulated Muslims in the country and beyond for successfully completing the Ramadan fast and commended the people of the state for renewing his mandate by voting massively for him during the last Governorship Election.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the state Council of Traditional Rulers and Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar commended Governor Abubakar Sani Bello for observing the two raka’at Eid-Fitri prayers in Bida.

The monarch said the gesture of the governor has shown that the Governor is ready to be open to the people and give every zone in the state a sense of belonging.

He prayed Allah to accept the just concluded fasting and reward Muslim faithful with Aljannatul Firdausi.

