Insecurity: Nigeria, International Community unite against attacks on schools

By Chimezie Godfrey

Nigeria and the International Community have presented a united front in fighting the incessant attacks on educational institutions, globally.

This follows the resolve to make schools safer and more conducive for teaching and learning.

This was disclosed on Saturday in Abuja when the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Arc. Sonny Echono, received a delegation comprising the Norwegian Ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency, Ambassador Knut Eiliv Lein; the United Nations Childrens Fund, (UNICEF), Country Representative, Peter J.F. Hawkins; among others.

The delegation visited to follow up on the preparations being made to host the 4th International Conference on Safe Schools Declaration, (SSD).

The Conference which is to hold in Nigeria from the 25th to 27th October, 2021, is expected to draw participants from all over the world.

Echono revealed that preparations are in top gear by the Ministry and other stakeholders to ensure that the Conference is successfully hosted in spite of Covid-19 challenges.

In his remarks, the Norwegian Ambassador who commended the arrangements being put in place by the country, stated that his country is standing by to lend support towards the success of the Conference.

He said that as a co-host, Norway is concerned about the quarantining of foreign participants, (a Covid -19 protocol), security measures being put in place, as well as the venue.

The Ambassador who commended Nigeria on being the first African country to host the conference, enjoined her to inform Norway on areas it needs assistance.

The UNICEF country representative, Peter J.F Hawkins said security is a major concern of his organization.

The Conference will focus on the best measures and strategies to make teaching and learning environments more conducive and safer.

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...