Insecurity: Niger stops dialogue with bandits, to evolve new strategies

The Niger Government said it would no longer dialogue with bandits terrorising the state, but would evolve new strategies to bring to end their activities.

A statement issued on Thursday in Minna,by Mrs Mary Berje, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, quoted Gov. Abubakar Bello, as making the statement when he received DIG AbdulMajid Ali and Mr Hosea Katma, AIG, Zone 7, at Government House, Minna.

Bello described as most embarrassing the persistent attacks by the bandits, adding that it was time to take the fight to them.

He condemned in strongest terms the recent killings of security agents at Galadiman Kogo in Shiroro Local Government Area of the state, describing the loss bandits as painful and unacceptable.

The governor said although reports about the unfortunate attack was unclear, the masterminds of the heinous crime would not go unpunished.

He said that his government would do everything lawfully possible to bring the bandits to justice and mitigate against future occurrences.

“We are working together with governors of other North-West states. Security agencies are making progress in tracking and identifying the locations of the criminals and very soon, such locations will be verified and attacked,” Bello said.

The governor commended the support and collaboration of the local communities in the renewed efforts to defeat the bandits in the state, adding that the recent measures taken by the governors would bring an end to the menace.

He commiserated with the Nigerian Army, the Police and families of officers who lost their lives on the unfortunate incident and prayed God to grant the souls of the deceased eternal rest.

Earlier, Ali, who described the killings of the soldiers as unfortunate, said their visit to the state was to have first-hand information on the attack on the officers, which led to loss of several lives. (NAN)

