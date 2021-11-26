Insecurity: Niger State Govt, Civil Defence synergize to ensure safety of citizens

By Chimezie Godfrey

Following the rising cases of insecurity in Nigeria, the Niger State Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has continued to seek ways to end insecurity in some parts of the state.

This time, the Governor was at the office of the Commandant General (CG) of the Nigeria Security and the Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi in Abuja, to synergize in key areas towards ensuring the security of citizens in the state.

Governor Bello while expressing concern over the method displayed in carrying out their activities noted that the level of insecurity in the country is alarming and needed all hands to be on deck to address the situation.

He assured that the state government will to give the corps alongside other security outfits all the necessary support required to carry out it operations in the state effectively.

The Governor reminded the CG of the facility provided by the state government in Kontagora for Civil Defence College, appealing that it should be put into proper use promising that government will continue to provide support to make it achieve the desired objective.

He disclosed that he has approved funds for the repairs of over 80 vehicles for security agencies to ensure effective and efficient security operations in the state.

The state chief executive reassured the commitment of the state government to always support the families of those who paid the supreme price in the line of duty.

“We have a policy as a government that any officer that loses his life in action, a token is presented to the family”, he said.

Responding, the CG, Dr Audi said that the visit was apt as it will further strengthen the existing relationship between the state and the Corps.

He assured the Governor that the state will soon be incorporated in the school security vanguard scheme of the corps as schools are vulnerable to attacks, adding that more agro rangers will be sent to the state.

The CG noted that the number of security personnel to man the state was inadequate and appealed to the presidency to recruit more personnel.

Dr Audi said that the asymmetric nature of attacks by insurgents and bandits were not envisaged, stressing that consistent attacks on them was needed if the battle must be won against insurgency and banditry.

