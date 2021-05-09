As the special weekly prayer session continued in all the eight Emirate Councils in Niger State seeking God’s intervention to end insecurity in the State, Islamic Scholars and key Government officials including Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, his Deputy and traditional leaders as well as other faithful have yet converged on the Central Mosque Minna for this week’s special prayer session.

The special prayer led by the Chief Imam of Minna Central Mosque, Mallam Ibrahim Isah Fari also featured recitation of some verses from the Holy Qur’an and supplications for God’s intervention in security challenges confronting the nation .

Speaking to Journalists shortly after the prayers, Governor Sani Bello re-iterated the need for all and sundry not to relent in fervent prayers to God Almighty even as the state and federal governments are not leaving any stone unturned towards ending insecurity in the State.

The Governor noted that significant progress is being achieved in restoring normalcy to the troubled areas explaining that the prayer session will continue even after Ramadan fast.

“We encourage everyone, every stakeholder, every person to support the effort of the state and Federal Governments with prayers, and with God, I believe anything is possible”, he said.

The Director-General of Religious Affairs who doubles as Secretary of the State Imam Forum Mallam Umar Farouq said the insecurity in Niger State calls for divine intervention explaining that this is the time for people of the state to collectively ask God for His limitless blessings.

He also emphasised the need for the people of the State to conduct their daily affairs in line with the teachings of the Scriptures calling on criminal elements to repent from their act, surrender their weapons, and return to God adding that their activities are not in line with the teachings of Islam.

