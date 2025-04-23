Insecurity:  Niger Govt bans tricycles, bikes operations

The Niger Government has banned the commercial tricycle and motorcycle riders from operating from 6p.m to 6a.m due to rising insecurity in Minna, the state capital.

By Yahaya Isah

The Niger Government has banned the commercial tricycle and motorcycle riders from operating from 6p.m to 6a.m due to rising insecurity in Minna, the state capital.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Bologi Ibrahim, the Chief Press Secretary to Gov. Mohammed Bago in Minna.

The governor stated that the curfew became necessary to stem the tide of insecurity in the city.

The governor said that he would not stay back and watch criminals continue to perpetrate evil, adding that it was the responsibility of every government to ensure the security of lives and property of its citizenry.

He also warned District, Village and Ward Heads to ensure proper documentation of people they harbour in their respective domains.

“Henceforth, any house found to be harbouring criminals will be demolished while buildings where hard drugs are sold will go down too,”he warned.

The governor also called on the entire security operatives of the state to ensure that they clampdown on criminals, their hideouts as well as their cartels.

Bago also urged parents to warn their children as anyone caught in any violent related activity would be arrested and prosecuted accordingly.

He described governance as a collective responsibility while calling on all stakeholders to ensure that insecurity is tackled headlong.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor held a critical stakeholders’ security meeting with traditional title holders in Minna Emirate and heads of security agencieson Tuesday. (NAN)