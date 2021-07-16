Insecurity: NGO trains women, youth on early warning, response in Plateau

An NGO, Centre for the Advocacy of Justice and Rights (CAJR), has trained 80 women and youth on conflict early warning early response mechanism in Murish community, Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau.

Speaking at the end of the 12-day exercise on Friday in Mangu, Ms Etty Peter, Executive Director of the organisation, said the exercise was aimed at promoting peaceful coexistence.She said that the training was also geared towards sensitising rural dwellers on ways to detect and respond to early signs of violent conflicts.Peter said the exercise was funded by the European Union (EU) with support from the Nigeria Early Recovery Initiative (NERI).

The executive director noted that the choice of Murish community for the training was based on an attack which occurred in January 2020 where 47 houses were razed down with many villagers displaced.She added that the participants were also trained on mediation and dialogue, to enable them address disputes that largely leads to violent conflict in the community.“This training is aimed at supporting this community to improve on their security and promote social cohesion among the locals and the herdsmen in this community.“In January 2020, this community was attacked and 47 houses were burnt down and many people were displaced.“This informed our choice of the community for the training; to support them with the necessary knowledge in order to avert similar occurrence the future.

“The participants were trained on early warning, early response, mediation and dialogue mechanism with the sole aim of ensuring a peaceful community and Plateau as a whole,”she saidPeter explained that women and youths were targeted for the training because the two groups were usually the victims of conflicts and violence and needed to be adequately sensitised.The executive director urged the participants to step down the knowledge gained from the training for the benefit of other members of the community.

She further explained that the training would complement government’s efforts in ensuring the safety of lives and property of its citizens.“Government cannot do everything, so this training is part of our support toward the security of lives and property in communities.“It is our hope that the knowledge gained would help the community in promoting peace and social cohesion in Plateau,”she saidPeter also said that her organisation would provide communication gadgets for the community in order to enhance effective response to early warnings.

Some of the participants, Mr Christopher Isa and Maryam Ibrahim, thanked the organisation for the training saying that it would breed tolerance and cohesion in the community.They noted that the training would help them in early detection of common signs that mostly lead to violent conflicts in the communityThey also promised to put the knowledge gained into good use for the security of lives and property in the community.(NAN)

