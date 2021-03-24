A Peace-based, Non-Governmental Organisation, Peace Revival and Reconciliation Foundation, has called on states and the Federal Government to support dialogue as an option to end the security challenges in the country.

The President of the foundation, Pastor Yohanna Buru gave the advice in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Kaduna.

Buru said that dialogue and reconciliation were necessary for peace to reign in any society.

He also said government should prosecute all those arrested for banditary, to instill confidence in the citizenry.

Buru condemned attacks by bandits and other criminals, and called for more proactive solutions, including dialogue to restore peace and stability in Nigeria. (NAN)

