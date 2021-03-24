Insecurity: NGO tasks FG to dialogue with stakeholders

March 24, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



A Peace-, Non-Governmental Organisation, Peace Revival and Reconciliation Foundation, has called states and the Federal Government to support dialogue as an option to the security challenges in the country.

The President of the foundation, Pastor Yohanna Buru gave the advice in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Wednesday in Kaduna.

Buru said that dialogue and reconciliation were necessary peace to reign in any society.

He also said government should all those arrested banditary, to instill confidence in the citizenry.

Buru condemned attacks by bandits and other criminals, and called more proactive solutions, dialogue to restore peace and in Nigeria. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,