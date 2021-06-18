Insecurity: NGO pledges support for army

Secure Nigeria First Initiative (SNFI), a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) has pledged its support for the Nigerian Army in its effort to restore peace to all parts of the country.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement on Friday, said the NGO made the pledge during a courtesy visit to the Army Headquarters on Thursday.

The Special Adviser to the Governor of Cross River on Media and Cinematography, Prince Edward Godswill, said SNFI was concerned over the level of insecurity that had affected businesses in the country.

Godswill, who represented the president of the organisation, pledged that the group would contribute its quota towards ensuring a safe society for all to encourage economic activities to thrive.

He said the organisation had been able to establish a mutual relationship with the Chinese Interdepartmental Committee to assist the Nigeria Army in ensuring the security and protection of the lives of citizens and foreigners doing business in the country.

He congratulated the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Maj.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, on his appointment, which he described as well-deserved.

Responding, the COAS Yahaya, who was represented by the Chief of Civil Military Affairs, Maj.-Gen. Anthony Omozoje, commended the group for the patriotic move to support the army in ensuring a safe and secure nation.

Yahaya assured the team of the commitment of the army and other security agencies to defend and secure the nation, adding that several engagements were ongoing to bring insecurity under control.

He also assured the team that the army was up and doing to ensure that law abiding citizens were adequately protect, adding that all forms of criminality would be history in no distant future. (NAN)