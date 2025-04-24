Insecurity: NGF sets up c’ttee to partner security agencies 

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum has set up a sub-committee to collaborate with the heads of security agencies for immediate solution to security challenges in the country.

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

Governor Hope Uzodinma announce this in the early hours of Thursday while reading a communique issued after the NGF’s second meeting held late Wednesday night in Abuja.

The communique was signed by the forum’s Chairman, Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara.

Uzodinma noted that the governors’ decision was as a result of their admiration for technology-driven solutions presented by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), who made a presentation at the meeting.

”The Forum received a presentation from the CDS on an innovative security initiative aimed at strengthening national and sub-national capacity for early threat detection and coordinated response.

”The project envisions the phased deployment of advanced technology and infrastructure to improve surveillance, crisis management and public safety.

”Governors expressed support for the initiative’s objectives and underscored the importance of technology-driven solutions in addressing evolving security challenges at the state level.

”Governors also commended the CDS and indeed the Nigerian military for these valuable propositions and initiatives,” he said.

Uzodinma added that the forum also received a presentation from the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa, on unlocking the economic potential of land through a Federal-State partnership for land reform.

He said that the minister outlined ongoing housing initiatives under the Renewed Hope Programme and proposed a comprehensive land registration reform to formalise land ownership, enhance tenure security and boost internally generated revenue across states.

”The Forum also received a presentation on a proposed strategic partnership with Powercom Smart Grid Nigeria Limited (PSGN), aimed at revitalising the electricity distribution sector through private sector investment.

”Under the proposed agreement, PSGN will assume operational control of select distribution companies (Discos), introduce advanced smart grid technologies and establish a meter production facility to enhance service delivery and energy across states,’’ he said.

Dangiwa who spoke earlier in an interview with newsmen, said the presentation was to update the governors on the current administration’s Renewed Hope Cities and Estates Programme.

The minister said, the presentation was also to request for land from all the state governors yet to offer the required land needed for the housing programme.

Also speaking, Gov. Uba Sani of Kaduna State said the recent killings and attacks in some states should not be seen as an indictment on the governors because they have limited roles to play in addressing security challenges.

Sani said while he agreed with the National Security Council comment he also believed that security agencies in Nigeria should also step up action and do what is right.

He said that while leaders must take responsibility, there was need for all stakeholders to work together and address the problem of insecurity.

”In my opinion, it is not an indictment. I do agree that we have a limited role to play concerning the constitution of Nigeria.

”By the grace of God, it is one of the areas we are going to look at, the possibility of the creation of state police in Nigeria, which for me would go a long way in tackling insecurity, particularly at the sub-national level,’’ he said. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)