Insecurity : New Zamfara Police Commissioner seeks  traditional rulers’ support

By Ishaq Zaki

The newly deployed Commissioner of Police in Zamfara, Mr Yusuf Kolo, has commenced a familiarisation visit to traditional rulers in the state, in a bid to seeking their support in tackling insecurity.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Muhammad Shehu, said that the commissioner on Tuesday visited the Emir of Anka and Chairman, Zamfara Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Attahiru Ahmad, in his palace.

“The visit was for the CP to familiarise himself with the traditional rulers being among major stakeholders in combating activities of criminal elements across the state.

“The police commissioner thanked the traditional ruler for his support and collaboration with the police and other security agencies in the state.

“The new police commissioner assured him andother traditional rulers in the state of the command’s commitment to ending the lingering security challenges bedeviling the state for over a decade,” Shehu said in a statement.

The emir of Anka, Alhaji Attahiru Ahmad, was said to have commended the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali-Baba, for deploying Mr Kolo Yusuf as commissioner to the state.

Ahmad promised his palace’s readiness to continue to support and cooperate with the police and other security agencies, in safeguarding lives and properties of the residents. (NAN)

